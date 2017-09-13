The iPad Pro now costs $50 more even though the features are the same

Apple quietly increased the price of the 256GB and 512GB versions of its 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets.

The price change was first spotted by the blog MacRumors.

Prior to Tuesday's Apple rollout, consumers could purchase the 256GB and 512GB 10.9-inch iPad Pro for $749 and $949, respectively. Those models now cost $799 and $999, respectively. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro saw its 256GB and 512GB models increase by $50 to $949 and $1,149, respectively, with the latter nearing the price of a MacBook.

The price of the 64GB version of both iPads remains unchanged.

Apple didn't provide an immediate explanation for why it hiked prices, but a report from Reuters in June suggested that there's a global shortage on DRAM and NAND memory chips, which provide the storage in iPads.

Reuters suggested that titans such as Apple and Samsung wouldn't be "seriously hit," noting that both companies had managed to secure enough supply for the year, though perhaps at a higher cost than normal.

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.