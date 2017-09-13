Myanmar's leader cancels trip to UN General Assembly amid ongoing Rohingya crisis

Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has canceled a trip to the upcoming United Nations (UN) General Assembly amid intense and far-reaching condemnation for her handling of the Rohingya crisis.

Almost 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since the outbreak of violence last month, according to the UN.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's presidential office explained the country's national leader had cancelled her trip to the UN General Assembly for two reasons.

"One is the current situation in Rakhine State. We have terrorist attacks and also there are many works on public safety and humanitarian works," Zaw Htay said.

"And the second reason is we have received reports that there are possibilities of terrorist attacks in our country," she added.

Suu Kyi, a former winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, had been expected to participate in discussions at the UN General Assembly in New York, which runs from Tuesday 19 September to Monday 25 September.