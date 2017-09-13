Trump: 'The rich will not be gaining at all' with my tax reform plan 2 Hours Ago | 00:46

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed rich Americans "will not be gaining at all" from the tax reform plan that Republicans hope to pass this year.

"I think the wealthy will be pretty much where they are. ... If they have to go higher, they'll go higher, frankly," the president said during an afternoon meeting with bipartisan members of Congress amid a recent string of outreach to Democrats.

GOP congressional leaders are working to draft tax legislation and aim to introduce it in the coming weeks. Overhauling the American tax system was a key goal of the Republican government when Trump won the White House and the GOP held both chambers of Congress last year.