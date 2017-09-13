Trump will have dinner with Schumer and Pelosi on Wednesday night 4 Hours Ago | 00:45

President Donald Trump will have dinner with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night, his latest meeting with Democrats as he ramps up engagement with the other side of the aisle.

Trump invited the two top Democrats lawmakers to dinner at the White House, a personal familiar with the situation told CNBC. The meal is also expected to include White House chief of staff John Kelly, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

Asked Wednesday why House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not attend the dinner, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "you've got the leader of the Republican Party sitting at the table."

The dinner comes as Trump has increased his engagement with Democratic lawmakers. Last week, he struck a deal with Schumer and Pelosi to tie hurricane aid funding to a three-month extension in the debt ceiling and a government funding measure, over the objections of Republicans.

The lawmakers plan to discuss fall legislative deadlines, the person familiar with the situation said. Schumer and Pelosi will push for protections for the roughly 800,000 young people protected from deportation under an Obama-era program that Trump ended last week with a six-month delay. They will also seek action to stabilize Obamacare insurance markets.

The White House later confirmed that the meal will take place at 7 p.m., ET. Reports later in the day also indicated that White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn would attend the dinner.

Trump also recently tweeted a message of reassurance to the so-called dreamers, allegedly at Pelosi's request, and has sought to win over moderate Democrats to the Republican tax reform plan.

Trump will also meet Wednesday with members of the House "Problem Solving Caucus," a bipartisan group of moderates, at 2:45 p.m., ET.

— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report