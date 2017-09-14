Luxury's trendy investment opportunity is something Asia's been doing forever

Wellness is a huge opportunity in the luxury sector and Asia is uniquely positioned to benefit, according to one of the world's largest consumer-oriented investment groups.

"Looking after yourself is the new luxury ... and Asia has a lot to contribute on that front," Ravi Thakran, managing partner and chairman of L Catterton, told CNBC on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit.

Indeed, more middle-class consumers are increasingly splurging more on wellness than expensive items in a sharp spending shift, with market research firm Euromonitor anticipating health-focused purchases to eclipse traditional luxury goods in a short time.

Asians across the spectrum boast a deep relationship with natural practices, from traditional Chinese medicine to Ayurveda to ginseng, Thakran continued. "We can teach the world a lot from Asia."

The region's centuries-old obsession with health has produced some of the longest life expectancies, particularly in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, according to the United Nations' latest World Happiness Report.