Barclays upgrades VMware, says partnership with Amazon 'changes everything'

Barclays says it's "time to take a fresh look" at VMware.

Analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded the virtualization software company to overweight from equal weight, arguing that fears over cloud-based platforms are overblown. Especially in light of the company's partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon.

"The company faced questions about its long term prospects given the changing infrastructure landscape due to the shift to the public cloud," wrote Lenschow on Thursday. "However, we now have a better understanding of how the cloud and VMware could potentially work together."

Even more importantly, VMware's partnership with Amazon Web Services "changes everything," the analyst said.