Cleveland Indians break American League record, but stadium still not selling out

The Cleveland Indians may be shattering baseball records, but their stadium is still not selling out.

The team set an American League record on Wednesday after scoring their 21st consecutive win against the Detroit Tigers.

As the Indians prepared to play Thursday night, tickets were still available.

"There's some tough structural conditions in Cleveland that we recognize, especially as you get into the school year in September. Weekdays, it's a little bit tougher to get down to the ballpark," Mike Chernoff, the Cleveland Indians general manager, told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Thursday.