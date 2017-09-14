    ×

    US stock futures fall after strong CPI print

    • The three major indexes all closed at records Wednesday.
    • The S&P 500 edged to a high of 2496, a short hop from 2,500, which is a key psychological level that could bring in more buyers in the next couple of days.

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday as traders digested strong inflation data.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 21 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 5 points and 24.25 points, respectively.

    The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent in August on a year-over-year basis, more than expected.

    The latest rally got another boost on Tuesday when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the Trump administration's goal of achieving tax reform, and possibly making it effective this year. Mnuchin was interviewed at the Delivering Alpha conference, a CNBC and Institutional Investor production.

    The latest rally got another boost on Tuesday when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the Trump administration's goal of achieving tax reform, and possibly making it effective this year. Mnuchin was interviewed at the Delivering Alpha conference, a CNBC and Institutional Investor production.

    Global oil demand 'to exceed expectations' in 2017

    In Europe, the Stoxx-600 index was flat on Thursday. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.38 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.29 percent lower.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.50 a barrel on Thursday, up 0.5 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.82 a barrel, up 1.1 percent.

    Oil prices rose on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected faster than anticipated oil demand for the remainder of the year.

    Robust second-quarter demand has buoyed oil markets, which have been struggling to rebalance as a supply glut has weighed heavily on prices, the IEA said in its September report released Wednesday.

    —CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.

