US stock futures fall after strong CPI print

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday as traders digested strong inflation data.

Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 21 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 5 points and 24.25 points, respectively.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent in August on a year-over-year basis, more than expected.



The three major indexes all closed at records Tuesday. The S&P 500 edged to a high of 2496, a short hop from 2500, which is a key psychological level that could bring in more buyers in the next couple of days.

The latest rally got another boost on Tuesday when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the Trump administration's goal of achieving tax reform, and possibly making it effective this year. Mnuchin was interviewed at the Delivering Alpha conference, a CNBC and Institutional Investor production.