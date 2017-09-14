Trump likely to fail on almost every campaign pledge in 2017, say global CFOs

President Donald Trump is on course to ring in the new year without having passed almost any of his campaign promises into law, according to a new survey conducted by CNBC.

Chief financial officers (CFOs) from some of the world's largest firms said they had become increasingly pessimistic that the former New York businessman would be able to pass several of his – and the Republican Party's – key agenda items into law by the end of 2017.

Global CFOs across a wide range of industries were asked to describe how confident they were the Trump administration would be able to deliver on six key legislative priorities. The results showed that CFOs believed it was unlikely any of the agenda items would be reformed by the Republican-controlled Congress this calendar year.

The six legislative areas were Obamacare reform, building a wall across the Mexican border, infrastructure, personal tax reform, corporate tax reform and repatriation.