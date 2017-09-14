You'll never use a filthy public bathroom again if this start-up has its way

A San Francisco startup called Good2Go wants to make it easy to find clean, well-lit bathrooms in any major city. And you won't have to touch a single surface inside them, either.

The company's iOS app, available Thursday, will present users with a map of nearby bathrooms at private establishments, along with a rough estimate of how long a user will have to wait in line there.

Once on-site, users will wave an app-generated code at a sensor on the door to unlock it automatically, with no need to pick up a key at the counter or ask permission.

Good2Go plans to partner with businesses like restaurants and grocery stores to put their bathrooms on its network. The start-up modernizes their facilities, installing "touchless" lights, sinks, hand dryers and toilets, all operated by waving a hand across a sensor. Even the door to a Good2Go bathroom opens automatically.