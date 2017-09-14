    ×

    Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

    Hillary Clinton told diplomats to obtain DNA from foreign officials 8 years before Martin Shkreli posted a bounty for her hair

    • Martin Shkreli had his $5 million bond revoked for offering cash for hair grabbed from Hillary Clinton's head.
    • In 2009, classified cables show that the State Department, which was led at the time by Clinton, sought biometric information such as DNA from foreign officials.
    • The officials included key leaders at the United Nations, and representatives for Security Council members.
    Judge sends Martin Shkreli to jail for Facebook post
    Judge sends Martin Shkreli to jail for Facebook post   

    Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli and former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton have at least one thing in common: they both wanted to have other people to collect someone else's DNA.

    Eight years before this week's abrupt jailing of Shkreli for offering Facebook followers a $5,000 bounty for a sample of Clinton's hair, then-Secretary of State Clinton requested that American diplomats collect "biometric information" — such as DNA — from their foreign counterparts, classified documents show.

    Those documents detailing a U.S. diplomatic spy effort, obtained in 2010 by Wikileaks, offer yet another bizarre twist to the already bizarre story of how convicted fraudster Shkreli had his $5 million release bond revoked Wednesday night.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs copies of her new book 'What Happened' during an event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sept. 12, 2017, in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs copies of her new book 'What Happened' during an event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sept. 12, 2017, in New York City.

    Shkreli, 34, last week in a Facebook post, urged his 70,000 or so followers to grab some of Clinton's hair during her ongoing book tour — and said he would pay $5,000 per hair.

    "I must confirm the sequences I already have," wrote Shkreli, who in posts a week before said he had Clinton's DNA and suggested he planned to clone her.

    Shkreli later claimed the hair bounty offer was a joke. But unamused federal prosecutors asked a judge to revoke his $5 million bail, saying he was a danger to the community.

    Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, agreed Wednesday, despite lengthy arguments by Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, that Shkreli was not violent and did not represent a danger to Clinton or anyone else.

    Shkreli now is incarcerated in a Brooklyn, New York, federal jail, where he will await a Jan. 16 sentencing for his conviction in August on securities fraud charges related to hedge funds and a drug company he ran.

    Meanwhile, Clinton is continuing to promote her new book about the 2016 presidential election, "What Happened."

    What happened in July 2009, according to the Wikileaks documents, is that a State Department cable issued under Clinton's name to American diplomats "called for detailed biometric information 'on key [United Nation's] officials, to include undersecretaries, heads of specialised agencies and their chief advisers," The Guardian newspaper reported in 2010.

    Martin Shkreli on lunch break from his court trial in Brooklyn, New York on June 29th, 2017.
    Justin Solomon | CNBC
    Martin Shkreli on lunch break from his court trial in Brooklyn, New York on June 29th, 2017.

    Biometric information was also desired from permanent Security Council representatives from China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom, the newspaper reported.

    "A parallel directive sent to diplomats in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi said biometric data included DNA, fingerprints and iris scans," the Guardian noted at that time.

    Shkreli's lawyer declined to comment Thursday when CNBC asked about disclosures in the Wikileaks documents regarding Clinton and the State Department.

    CNBC has reached out to representatives for Clinton seeking comment.

    WATCH: Co-worker says Shkreli 'mentally unstable'

    Martin Shkreli worker called him 'mentally unstable,' and a 'scam artist' as she threatened to expose his lies to investors
    Martin Shkreli worker called him 'mentally unstable,' and a 'scam artist' as she threatened to expose his lies to investors   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    RTRX
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...