Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli and former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton have at least one thing in common: they both wanted to have other people to collect someone else's DNA.

Eight years before this week's abrupt jailing of Shkreli for offering Facebook followers a $5,000 bounty for a sample of Clinton's hair, then-Secretary of State Clinton requested that American diplomats collect "biometric information" — such as DNA — from their foreign counterparts, classified documents show.

Those documents detailing a U.S. diplomatic spy effort, obtained in 2010 by Wikileaks, offer yet another bizarre twist to the already bizarre story of how convicted fraudster Shkreli had his $5 million release bond revoked Wednesday night.