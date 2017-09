The protestor responsible, named Courtney Frances Fallon, told CNBC in an email she was "trying to cover New York City (and the world) with horizontal blue lines to represent rising sea levels for the UN General Assembly."

"My hope is that the blue will become so ubiquitous that UN members and delegates will see it and reply by publicly reaffirming their commitment to the Paris Agreement," Fallon said.

Trump announced on June 1 that the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement but also said: "We will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can that's great, and if we can't that's fine."