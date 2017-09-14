North Korea launched an unidentified missile early Friday morning local time that landed in the sea after passing over Japan.

That was the second time the pariah state fired a projectile along that general trajectory in recent weeks, but the most recent iteration flew higher and traveled farther than its last.

The missile was launched from the communist dictatorship's capital of Pyongyang at about 6:57 a.m. local time and headed east, reports said. The projectile passed over Japan before landing in the sea at roughly 7:16 a.m., roughly 2,000 kilometers (about 1,240 miles) east of Japan's Hokkaido island, according to reports.

The previous launch had landed only about 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Hokkaido.

The height of the Friday launch also topped the August flight (which was Aug. 28 in the U.S. and Aug. 29 local time). See the comparison in the chart below:

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.