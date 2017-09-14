Your first trade for Thursday, September 14

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Target (TGT).

Karen Finerman was a seller of Equifax (EFX).

David Seaburg was a buyer of Allergan (AGN).

Guy Adami was a buyer of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO).

Trader disclosure: On September 13th the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Dan Nathan is long Sept XLF puts, DIS, INTC, M, NKE, T. Karen is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC short calls, C, C calls, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.