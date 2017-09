European stocks fell on Friday after North Korea sent another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean. However, they registered their best week since July.

The Stoxx 600 index, which tracks a broad swath of European equities, fell percent 0.36 percent to close at 380.41.Banks were the worst performing group, which declined 0.8 percent as investors discarded riskier assets.

For the week, the index rose 1.3 percent, it's best weekly gains since the week of July 14.