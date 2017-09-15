Here's what it costs to freeze your credit after Equifax breach 18 Mins Ago | 00:56

Unnerved by the massive Equifax data breach and wondering how much you'll pay to freeze your credit report? That depends on where you live.

In seven states, it costs nothing to lock your information at each of the three credit-reporting companies, according to data from ValuePenguin. In the remaining states, the cost ranges from $3 to about $10 for each lock.

The basic benefit of putting a lock on your credit is that if a fraudster attempts to take out a loan or get credit using your personal information, the lender will be unable to check your credit score or history and generally won't approve the application.

"It's a drastic but effective way to protect your credit and your financial identity," said Janna Herron, a credit expert at ValuePenguin.