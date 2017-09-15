Duterte has said that he is planning a $180 billion "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure campaign. Already, the controversial leader has agreed to 21 projects worth $16 billion, which include a revamp of Manila's airport and other improvement operations on railways, ports and roads, Reuters reported.

And despite the concerns some have expressed over the threat of disruptive technologies to industries, Zobel de Ayala expressed confidence. In fact, attaching to those areas comprises a key strategy of the business, he said.

"In the real estate market, we have a big retail portfolio and a lot of front-end retail shops. There's no doubt e-commerce and industries supporting that will begin to change the way that sector works," the CEO said.

However, he said his company is looking to participate in the e-commerce sector, so it has begun to buy assets in that field.

Ayala is now buying into the financial technology and payments spaces, according to the CEO. Given the shift toward electric vehicles, the business is also investing in automobile-related assets, he added.

With a market cap of about 575 billion Philippine pesos (approximately $11.2 billion), Ayala is the country's largest and oldest conglomerate. The firm has outperformed benchmarks this year, with shares up more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.