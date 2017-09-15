    ×

    MLB fines Red Sox and Yankees for improper use of technology in games

    • The Major League Baseball's commissioner's office said it's fining the Boston Red Sox for misusing Apple Watches against the New York Yankees.
    • The Yankees will also pay a smaller fine.
    Major League Baseball said it's fining the Boston Red Sox for misusing Apple Watches against the New York Yankees.

    The investigation follows a New York Times report that the Red Sox used an Apple Watch to steal signals from the Yankees. A Red Sox trainer was caught looking at his watch and then relaying a message to players.

    While decoding another teams' signs isn't against the rules, using technology to do so is forbidden.

    MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. said in a statement that he had investigated the complaint from the Yankees and that an undisclosed fine would be levied. The Yankees will also pay a smaller fine after the investigation determined that the team had separately violated a rule involving the use of the dugout phone in a prior season.

    Manfred said the proceeds would be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Florida, but that future violations from any team could have more serious consequences.

    — CNBC's Todd Haselton contributed to this report.

