MLB fines Red Sox and Yankees for improper use of technology in games

Red Sox busted using Apple Watch to steal signs from Yankees 9:38 AM ET Thu, 7 Sept 2017 | 01:16

Major League Baseball said it's fining the Boston Red Sox for misusing Apple Watches against the New York Yankees.

The investigation follows a New York Times report that the Red Sox used an Apple Watch to steal signals from the Yankees. A Red Sox trainer was caught looking at his watch and then relaying a message to players.

While decoding another teams' signs isn't against the rules, using technology to do so is forbidden.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. said in a statement that he had investigated the complaint from the Yankees and that an undisclosed fine would be levied. The Yankees will also pay a smaller fine after the investigation determined that the team had separately violated a rule involving the use of the dugout phone in a prior season.

Manfred said the proceeds would be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Florida, but that future violations from any team could have more serious consequences.

— CNBC's Todd Haselton contributed to this report.