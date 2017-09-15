From LaCroix to animal crackers, San Francisco based start-ups are spending big bucks to attract top talent, according to a recent study.

Food service company ZeroCater, which delivers catering to start-ups in the area, and estimates that offices spend roughly between $78,000 and $208,000 a year on snacks alone for a company of 100 people. The company, which has a client roster that includes Adobe, Visa, Wells Fargo and Salesforce, surveyed over a thousand employees at 13 separate client companies.

Among the most popular items were La Croix Sparkling Water, Honest Teas and High Brew Coffees, ZeroCater's study found. Companies are also stocking shelves with fresh produce and Emergen-C, in a bid to ward off office sickness.

However, it's not all protein bars and low calorie beverages. Offices tend to stock a wide variety of edibles, from Cheez-Its to Fruit by the Foot. The most popular guilty snack, according to ZeroCater, are Austin Zoo Animal Crackers.