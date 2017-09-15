    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    People watch a television broadcast reporting the North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on September 15, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.
    People watch a television broadcast reporting the North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on September 15, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat after Thursday's mixed close. There's a lot of economic data coming out this morning, including retail sales and industrial production.

    LONDON ATTACK

    -London police are calling an explosion aboard a tube train that left some people injured an act of terrorism. Details are still sketchy.

    NORTH KOREA THREAT

    -North Korea launched another missile test that passed over Japan and went further than its last test. The U.N. Security Council meets this afternoon to discuss a response. Secretary of State Tillerson is demanding that Russia and China take more direct action against North Korea.

