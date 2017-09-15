Trump says Scotland Yard was aware of the person who launched the London terrorist attack

President Donald Trump said Friday that Britain's Scotland Yard was aware of the person who launched a terrorist attack on London's subway during the morning rush hour.
The president tweeted that "a loser terrorist" committed the attack and said that person was "in the sights of Scotland Yard."
@realDonaldTrump Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!
@realDonaldTrump Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!
London police were treating the blast at Parsons Green Tube station in West London as a terrorist attack.
London's Metro newspaper reported that passengers suffered facial injuries from a blast and others were in a subsequent stampede. Police said 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not serious.