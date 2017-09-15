Volvo V90 Cross Country review: The best car Volvo's ever built

When the average person thinks of a Volvo, images of hilariously rectangular brown station wagons come to mind — much more often than thoughts of the decadently-upholstered, tastefully-appointed rolling Swedish fortresses.

It's time to change those ideas.

Just three years ago, the lush cabins of open-pore wood and metal-grilled speakers were mere concepts, as real in the eyes of the buyer as flying cars. Now almost every "all new" Volvo offers this equipment. The punishment for this rapid growth is that many people still can't seem to push the picture of an old wagon out of their brains.

And the wagon is a beleaguered old shape, almost entirely forced out of the market by a shift toward crossovers. "So," someone at Volvo must have said, "let's reinvent the wagon."

That's the only logical explanation for what showed up in my driveway, in the form of the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

It's the best car Volvo's ever built.