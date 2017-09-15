As Trump heads to UN, advisors say North Korea hasn't fully felt sanctions yet

Advisors to President Donald Trump on Friday said North Korea may not have felt the full bite of economic sanctions yet, following the communist dictatorship's latest missile test.

National security advisor H.R. McMaster and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley again said they want to exhaust all diplomatic actions to stop Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. However, they repeated the administration's warning that it has military options prepared to respond to North Korean aggression.

"There is a military option," MCMaster said. "It's not what we prefer to do."

Haley added: "I have no problem kicking it to [Defense Secretary James] Mattis, because he has plenty of options."