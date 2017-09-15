It's not too early to think about next summer, especially if you expect to send your child to camp.
Nearly 4 in 10 parents (39 percent) say July through September is the most expensive time of the year for child-related expenses, according to a recent Capital One survey that polled 1,000 parents of kids ages 5 to 18. (That's more than cited any other time of year, even the winter holidays. Only 23 percent of parents said October through December is priciest.)
Camp and other summer child-care costs can be a big line item for working parents looking to bridge the break between school years. Prices vary widely, according to the American Camp Association; average weekly costs of ACA-accredited programs run $314 for day camp and $768 for overnight camp.