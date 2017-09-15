With the new trend in wine drinking taking shape, no bottle opener is needed. Nowadays, more wine is being packaged with a pull-top instead of a cork.

According to Nielsen sales data, the canned wine category has taken in $32 million in sales year-over-year in August. All of which raises the question: Why?

"It just took off like crazy this year," Food & Wine executive wine editor Ray Isle told CNBC's "On the Money" recently. "The growth is up 60 percent in one year. And practically half of that is in the last 12 weeks," Isle added.

Similar to microbrewers, more vineyards are packaging their wine in cans, and Isle said millennials are the target.

"It addresses an audience that wants convenience in a way that bottles don't allow," he said. By using a tin container, you can take wine "anywhere you can't bring glass, like the beach, camping, hiking, or sports events."

Isle added that the canned wine trend is environmentally sound. "Ecologically, it's friendlier. It's more recyclable. Lower carbon footprint because it's much lighter to ship than glass."