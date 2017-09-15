Protester who admitted to vandalizing iconic Wall Street bull is arrested

A woman who told CNBC she dumped blue paint on the iconic Wall Street bull to protest President Donald Trump's rejection of the Paris climate agreement has been arrested.

Courtney Fallon, 33, has been charged with making graffiti and criminal mischief, the New York Police Department said Friday.

The NYPD told CNBC on Thursday they found blue paint poured over the bull's head and a sash stating "Draw The Blue Line" around the "Fearless Girl" statue across from the bull. "Draw the Blue Line" is the name of the group protesting Trump's decision.