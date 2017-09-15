    ×

    Protester who admitted to vandalizing iconic Wall Street bull is arrested

    • Courtney Fallon, 33, has been charged with making graffiti and criminal mischief, the New York Police Department said Friday.
    • The NYPD told CNBC on Thursday they found blue paint poured over the bull's head and a sash stating "Draw The Blue Line" around the "Fearless Girl" statue across from the bull.
    A woman who told CNBC she dumped blue paint on the iconic Wall Street bull to protest President Donald Trump's rejection of the Paris climate agreement has been arrested.

    The NYPD told CNBC on Thursday they found blue paint poured over the bull's head and a sash stating "Draw The Blue Line" around the "Fearless Girl" statue across from the bull. "Draw the Blue Line" is the name of the group protesting Trump's decision.

    Source: Frances Fallon
    Fallon told CNBC in an email on Thursday she is trying to cover New York City and the world with horizontal blue lines that represent rising sea levels. She wants to grab the attention of the UN General Assembly, which is meeting in New York this month.

    "My hope is that the blue will become so ubiquitous that UN members and delegates will see it and reply by publicly reaffirming their commitment to the Paris Agreement and maybe even pull a Pittsburgh and pledge to go even further in the fight against climate change," Fallon said in an email.

    The "Fearless Girl" sculpture was draped with a blue ribbon that read "Draw a Blue Line" on Sept. 14th, 2017.

    Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement on June 1. However, he floated the possibility of creating another plan.

    "We will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair," he said. "And if we can that's great, and if we can't that's fine."

