Where big money investors are putting their fixed income dollars

For one, Joshua Friedman, co-CEO of Canyon Partners, said he's looking for investments that don't fit into what a standard exchange-traded fund or high-yield fund can hold and he's exploring ideas that are complex or distressed.

"In a low-yield and relatively complacent environment, don't be tempted by investments in things that are relatively interesting but low-yield and complacent," Friedman said on Thursday. "Try to invest in areas of disruption, of change, of uncertainty and try to find things where people are essentially by mandate forced to sell."

As an example, Friedman cited Canyon Partners — which says it has more than $20 billion under management — investments in bonds from Caesars Entertainment, which exited two-years of bankruptcy proceedings early this year.

As the company, among the U.S.'s biggest casino operators, struggled under a complex structure and heavy debt load, some of its bonds were trading at as little as 17 cents on the dollar, Friedman noted.

He added that, despite the recovery in the company's bonds, he still thinks there's more profit to be made. Friedman pointed to consumers' recent preference for experiences over products, which will make money for Las Vegas.