Asia markets on central bank watch ahead of Fed meeting this week

Central banks are expected to take center stage this week with investors looking for clues on the direction of monetary policy as Asian markets kick off the trading week.

The pound was given a boost on Friday after Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said data "increasingly" suggested that it would be timely to raise interest rates in the "coming months." Those comments echoed the central bank's statement on Thursday that an interest rate hike could be expected "over the coming months." Sterling traded at $1.3583 by 6:59 a.m. HK/SIN after spiking nearly 1.5 percent to trade above the $1.36 handle on Friday.

Elsewhere, markets are likely to digest soft economic data released in the U.S. on Friday. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in the month of August compared to the 0.1 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Industrial production fell 0.9 percent compared to one month ago, with part of the fall attributed to disruption from Hurricane Harvey.

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet this week, with an interest rate decision expected Thursday local time. Markets do not anticipate an interest rate hike at the central bank's September meeting, but will be looking for more details on plans to unwind its balance sheet.

Meanwhile, investor desire for less risky assets faded relatively quickly following North Korea's missile launch on Friday local time, but developments on the Korean Peninsula are likely to continue attracting attention. President Donald Trump referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "Rocket Man" in a tweet on Sunday after agreeing with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about putting more pressure on the North in a phone call.