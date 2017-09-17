Deutsche Bank CEO won't reveal whether the bank has talked with Mueller about Trump

Germany's largest bank reportedly expects subpoenas or requests from authorities investigating potential coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.
But until there's a binding request, his bank won't give anything up, Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan told CNBC.
The German lender has done business with the current U.S. president for decades, and there have been hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of loans made to Trump businesses through a Deutsche Bank unit, according to multiple reports.