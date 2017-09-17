    ×

    Deutsche Bank CEO won't reveal whether the bank has talked with Mueller about Trump

    • Deutsche Bank "will cooperate fully" with an official investigation if it receives a legally binding request, CEO John Cryan said at the Singapore Summit
    • It's both illegal and "incredibly bad practice," he explained, for a bank to otherwise share information about a client
    • Cryan declined to say whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller or anyone from his team had been in touch with the bank

    Germany's largest bank reportedly expects subpoenas or requests from authorities investigating potential coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

    But until there's a binding request, his bank won't give anything up, Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan told CNBC.

    The German lender has done business with the current U.S. president for decades, and there have been hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of loans made to Trump businesses through a Deutsche Bank unit, according to multiple reports.

    Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan
    Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters
    Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan

    But, speaking on the sidelines of the Singapore Summit, the CEO declined to comment on whether the bank has received a subpoena for the federal investigation into Trump and his campaign.

    "I think we've agreed we wouldn't comment on that matter other than to say that if we do receive a request — potentially in the form of a subpoena, but there are other forms of formal request — by which we're bound, then of course we will cooperate fully with any official investigation," Cryan said.

    "But we cannot just share with the public information about any client, whoever that client is, because it's ... illegal but it's also incredibly bad practice," he added. "So we will always follow the rules, we will always follow the law, but we can't just compromise our clients' confidential data."

    Cryan declined to comment on whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller or anyone from his team had been in touch with the bank.

