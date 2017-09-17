Wall Street’s week ahead: The Fed, Trump at the U.N. and bitcoin

If you have a one-track mind when it comes to the Federal Reserve, here's the one sentence you need to know, then you skip to the next item: No rate hike this week.

The central bank uses its benchmark funds rate to determine the level of rates you pay for all kinds of adjustable-rate debt like credit cards, loans and mortgages. Those rates won't be changing as a result of the Fed's actions this month.

Here's what else to look for out of the meeting, in case you're a Fed junkie: Oficials will give their revised economic projections, which the market will be watching closely, particularly as it pertains to inflation. Also, there will likely be an announcement that the Fed is going to start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, which is a portfolio of bonds the central bank accumulated during its efforts to stimulate the economy.

Finally, after the meeting, Chair Janet Yellen will be holding a news conference, during which she'll field an array of questions about policy and the economy.

All the news will start breaking Wednesday at 2 pm sharp.