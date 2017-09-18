After hours buzz: AMZN, INTC & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Amazon nosed up 0.08 percent in after-hours trading. Earlier Monday, the company announced its Web Services will soon start charging its customers by the second for use of its popular EC2.

Intel's stock rose 1.24 percent in extended trading following the company's announcement earlier Monday that it will invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence. "You're going to see us building custom silicon and custom technology for Waymo," Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday.

Shares of Chipotle remained flat in extended trading, despite news that the company will ditch chorizo to make room for queso on its menu.

General Electric shares also stayed flat after hours even though the company is suffering a historically horrible year.

Macy's stock remained flat too; the company announced today that it will hire 80,000 seasonal associates in 2017.