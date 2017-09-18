Boeing’s spat with Bombardier gets political as global leaders are drawn in

British Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to meet her Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, on Monday in order to discuss a long-running corporate dispute threatening thousands of jobs in the U.K.

Boeing, a U.S. plane manufacturer, is currently locked in a legal battle against Canadian rival Bombardier and given the potential ramifications of the case include the loss of thousands of jobs, billions in illegal subsidies and potentially even a trade war, the dispute has forced international leaders into action.

As well as discussing a possible future free trade deal in Ottawa on Monday, May and Trudeau are likely to unite over plans to exert pressure on Boeing in order to convince the U.S. aircraft maker to drop its dispute with Bombardier.