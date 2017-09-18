CBO won't estimate full effects of Obamacare repeal until after vote deadline

The Congressional Budget Office on Monday said it will not estimate how a new Obamacare bill will affect the number of uninsured Americans, insurance premiums and ultimately the federal deficit in coming years until after the Sept. 30 deadline for passing that legislation.

The announcement means that supporters of the Graham-Cassidy bill will not have to deal with dire CBO predictions about its effects, which have helped doom prior Obamacare replacement efforts.

CBO said Monday it "is aiming to provide a preliminary assessment of the Graham-Cassidy bill by early next week."

"CBO will provide as much qualitative information as possible about the effects of the legislation," the agency said.

That will include a projection of whether Graham-Cassidy will reduce the federal budget deficit by at least the $119 billion in deficit reduction projected by the CBO for a prior Obamacare repeal bill.

"However CBO will not be able to provide point estimates of the effects on the deficit, health insurance coverage, or premiums for at least several weeks."

The term "point estimates" refers to a specific dollar amount that CBO will eventually project that the deficit will decrease by as a result of the bill becoming law.

The announcement came hours after top Democratic Congressional leaders formally asked the CBO to issue a full analysis of Graham-Cassidy.

"A comprehensive CBO analysis is essential before Republicans force a hasty, dangerous vote on what is an extreme and destructive repeal bill," a letter from those Democratic leaders said.

"Members of Congress and the American people need to know the full consequences of Graham-Cassidy before any vote."

Despite the lack of a CBO score before the Sept. 30 deadline, Graham-Cassidy is expected to lead to large increases in the number of uninsured Americans because of similarities between the bill and past GOP repeal efforts that have been analyzed by CBO.

Republicans are scrambling to pass Graham-Cassidy before the deadline.

The GOP needs at least 50 senators to vote for the bill, which would then have to be considered by the House of Representatives. Republicans have just 52 Senate seats, and no Democrats or independents are expected to vote for the bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Monday that he and his fellow Democrats would consider "explore every single option" to defeat Graham-Cassidy.