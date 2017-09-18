More than three quarters of respondents to this quarter's CNBC Global CFO Council poll say President Donald Trump deserves at least some of the credit for the stock market's record run in 2017, with 17.1 percent saying he deserves "most of the credit."

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4 trillion in market capitalization across a wide variety of sectors. The quarterly poll was conducted from Sept.5–13.