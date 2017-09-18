Early movers: NVDA, OA, CAT, BRKS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Nvidia —Analysts at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch raised the chipmaker's price target to $210 from $185 a share. Merrill noted it expects Nvidia's cloud capital expenses to grow by 31 percent in the second half on a year-over-year basis and "growing influence in the multi trillion$ health-care industry where AI/deep learning is being used for predictive analytics, image scanning and pathology assessments."

Orbital ATK — Defense giant Northrop Grumman is buying Orbital for $9.2 billion in cash and debt. Orbital shareholders will receive all-cash consideration of $134.50 a share, a 22 percent premium to its Friday close of $110.04. Orbital's stock soared nearly 20 percent in the premarket to $131.50.

Equifax — Shares of Equifax slipped nearly 2 percent before the bell, building on already steep losses after it reported a massive data breach on Sept. 7. Monday's move lower comes after the Financial Times reported that short-seller Carson Block was suing the company. In the suit, Block described Equifax's handling of the data breach as "abysmal."

Caterpillar — The Dow Jones industrial average component was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" by analysts at UBS; it also raised its price target to $140 a share from $116. In a note to clients, UBS analysts said Caterpillar has "more room to run" as it sees "new evidence that a continuation of the earnings upcycle is ahead." UBS also expects Caterpillar to generate nearly $10 billion of cash flow after capital expenses and dividends between 2018 and 2020. Shares of Caterpillar rose 1.6 percent in the premarket.

Brooks Automation — Analysts at Needham lowered their rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy," saying growth in its key semiconductors business is "limited by slow sub-segment, resulting in largely inline performance." Brooks' shares declined 1.6 percent in the premarket.

Roku — Streaming entertainment company Roku expects to price 15.7 million shares of Class A common stock between $12 and $14 a share in its initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.