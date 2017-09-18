Hilton hotels' chief marketing officer Geraldine Calpin has called Airbnb a lodging company and claims it can provide better service than the room rental business.

When asked by CNBC's "Marketing Media Money" TV anchor Carolin Roth how she responds to the likes of Airbnb, given that hotel chains can be seen as big and anonymous, she said: "We are in the business of people serving people. We're in hospitality, which is in some ways a little different than some of the more new entrants that are into more lodging. We offer consistency in the brand, we offer security."

"You know when you are going to stay in a Hampton by Hilton or a Hilton you know what you're going to get. And we consistently ensure that we deliver that and that business of people serving people, that hospitality, the beautiful smile that you get from team members when you walk into one of our hotels is, I believe, different than some of the other new lodging companies."