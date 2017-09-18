Huawei is making fun of Apple and the iPhone X in a new ad

Huawei, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, is already taking jabs at Apple's iPhone X.

In a post to Twitter, Huawei shows a short video of an apple being eaten to the core. The tweet says "Feeling disappointed? We've got a real surprise exceeding anything you've ever seen." Huawei will unveil its new Huawei Mate 10 smartphone on Oct. 16.

The company's Mate 9 smartphone was reviewed positively and launched through retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy in the U.S.

In a separate video to Facebook, Huawei mocked the iPhone X's facial recognition, suggesting that it fails often. In it, Huawei says the "Real AI Phone" is coming in October.