    ×

    Tech

    Huawei is making fun of Apple and the iPhone X in a new ad

    • Huawei recently mocked Apple in two social media videos
    • The company's new smartphone will launch in October
    • Huawei is one of the world's largest smartphone makers
    PREMIUM: Richard Yu Huawei holding phones
    JACK TAYLOR | AFP | Getty

    Huawei, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, is already taking jabs at Apple's iPhone X.

    In a post to Twitter, Huawei shows a short video of an apple being eaten to the core. The tweet says "Feeling disappointed? We've got a real surprise exceeding anything you've ever seen." Huawei will unveil its new Huawei Mate 10 smartphone on Oct. 16.

    The company's Mate 9 smartphone was reviewed positively and launched through retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy in the U.S.

    In a separate video to Facebook, Huawei mocked the iPhone X's facial recognition, suggesting that it fails often. In it, Huawei says the "Real AI Phone" is coming in October.

    Huawei is typically among the top three sellers of smartphones in the world. According to a note from Counterpoint Research in Sept., Samsung was the top smartphone seller followed by Huawei and then Apple.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---
    AAPL
    ---