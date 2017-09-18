Industry Leaders to Reveal Fresh Market Ideas at the 3rd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Conference

Globally-renowned conference raises millions for the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and childhood diseases

The Sohn Conference Foundation is proud to announce the speaker lineup for the 3rd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Investment Conference, in partnership with CNBC, to be held on October 3rd 2017 at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Convention Center. At the Conference, speakers reveal their best investment ideas and raise money for charity. The Conference benefits the Israel Rett Syndrome Foundation and other charities that fund medical research for improved treatments and cures for childhood diseases, including the Sohn Conference Foundation.

"The remarkable expansion of the Sohn Conference Foundation to emerging global hedge fund centers has allowed the Foundation to fund the most innovative initiatives to benefit pediatric cancer and other children's diseases around the world," said Evan Sohn, Co-Founder of the Sohn Conference Foundation.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support and success of last year's sold out conference, said Eddie Shapiro, Co-Chairman of Sohn Tel Aviv. Sponsors of the 3rd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Conference include Jefferies, Citi, Bank Leumi, Azrieli Group, GAM and WisdomTree.

"Hosting the prestigious Sohn Investment Conference again in Israel, at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reinforces that Tel Aviv has grown to become one of the most important financial capitals in the world," noted Daniel Schwartz, Co-Chairman of Sohn Tel Aviv and Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, York Capital Management LLC.

The speaker lineup for the 3rd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Investment Conference:

Gillon Beck , Senior Partner at FIMI Opportunity Funds

, Senior Partner at Michael Biggs , Macro Strategist and Investment Manager, GAM

, Macro Strategist and Investment Manager, Debra Fine, Founder and President of Fine Capital Partners, LP

President of Seth Fischer, Founder and CIO of Oasis Management Co. Ltd .

Founder and CIO of . Sander Gerber , Founder, CEO & CIO of Hudson Bay Capital Management, LP

, Founder, CEO & CIO of Guy Gottfried, Founder & Managing Partner of Rational Investment Group, LP

Founder & Managing Partner of Andrew Herenstein, Co-Portfolio Manager & C o- F ounder of Monarch Alternative Capital, LP

Co-Portfolio Manager & o- ounder of Eugene Kandel, Chief Executive Officer, Start-Up Nation Central

Chief Executive Officer, Matt King, Managing Director at Citigroup Global Markets

Managing Director at Richard Mashaal, Founder , Co-CIO and CEO of Senvest Management, LLC

Founder Co-CIO of Stuart Roden, Chairman of Lansdowne Partners Limited

Chairman of Daniel Schwartz, CIO & Managing Partner of York Capital Management, LLC

& Managing Partner of Matthew Sidman, Managing Partner & CIO of Three Bays Capital, LP

Managing Partner & of Andrew Tsai, Co - Founder & CIO of Chalkstream Capital Group



ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including the renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.



Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street Professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include the Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, Sohn India Conference, Sohn London Conference, Sohn Monaco Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference, Sohn Tel Aviv Conference, and Sohn Zurich Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised $80 million. More information on the Sohn Investment Conference is available at www.sohnconference.org

