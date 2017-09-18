Black and Asian employees at PwC UK paid 13% less than other workers

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) workers at PwC in Britain are paid nearly 13 percent less than other employees, according to data published by the company on Monday.

PwC - one of the world's top four accounting firms - said that while BAME and non-BAME workers are paid equally for equivalent roles, its BAME employees were statically paid less because more of them worked in junior or administrative roles, rather than senior positions.



The company said it self-published the data in order to try and tackle a divergence in pay between BAME staff and other workers. Reporting on BAME pay is not required by U.K. law.

"The more transparent we are with our diversity and social mobility data, the more we hold ourselves accountable to achieving real change," Kevin Ellis, PwC chairman, said in a statement.

"We're hoping that BAME pay reporting can do the same for tackling ethnicity challenges," the company added.

PwC said it was one of the first private groups to publish BAME pay gap data. The report was released alongside gender pay gap figures.

The data showed the accounting group's pay gap for 2017 was 13.7 percent, down from 15.2 percent in 2016.