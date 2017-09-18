Trump says he's considering July 4 parade 'to show our military strength'

Trump: Macron is doing a terrific job in France 1 Hour Ago | 01:06

President Donald Trump on Monday raved about France's Bastille Day parade and said he is considering having his own military procession in Washington on July 4.

"We're actually thinking about, Fourth of July, Pennsylvania Avenue, having a really great parade to show our military strength," the president said before a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of a week of United Nations events.

In France, the July 14 national holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, as part of the French Revolution.

Trump visited France earlier this year during Bastille Day, seeing a display of the country's military in Paris.

Trump has long shown interest in displaying American military might.