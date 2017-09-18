Trump: 'There's a good chance' for a Mideast peace deal

President Donald Trump on Monday expressed optimism about the potential that a peace deal between Israel and Palestine could be reached during his presidency, an achievement which has eluded American presidents for four decades.

"I think there's a good chance it could happen," Trump said at the start of a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, part of the United Nations General Assembly's opening week.

"Most people would say there is no chance whatsoever, but I actually think with the capability of Bibi and frankly the other side, I really think we have a chance," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, Bibi. "I think Israel would like to see it, and I think the Palestinians would like to see it."

Netanyahu echoed Trump's optimism, telling reporters that he and Trump would "discuss the way we can seize the opportunity for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and between Israel and the Arab world. I think these things go together and we look forward to talking about how we can advance both."