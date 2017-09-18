    ×

    Politics

    Trump: 'There's a good chance' for a Mideast peace deal

    • President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the chances of reaching an Israeli Palestinian peace deal during his presidency.
    • Trump was non-committal on whether the United States would remain in the Iran nuclear deal, saying "you'll be seeing very soon."
    • Trump's meetings this week include with the leaders of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
    Trump: Working hard on seeking peace in Middle East
    Trump: We're working hard on seeking peace in Middle East   

    President Donald Trump on Monday expressed optimism about the potential that a peace deal between Israel and Palestine could be reached during his presidency, an achievement which has eluded American presidents for four decades.

    "I think there's a good chance it could happen," Trump said at the start of a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, part of the United Nations General Assembly's opening week.

    "Most people would say there is no chance whatsoever, but I actually think with the capability of Bibi and frankly the other side, I really think we have a chance," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, Bibi. "I think Israel would like to see it, and I think the Palestinians would like to see it."

    Netanyahu echoed Trump's optimism, telling reporters that he and Trump would "discuss the way we can seize the opportunity for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and between Israel and the Arab world. I think these things go together and we look forward to talking about how we can advance both."

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 18, 2017, in New York.
    Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 18, 2017, in New York.

    Trump and Netanyahu also said they would discuss the Iran nuclear deal, a multilateral agreement reached in 2015 which Israel opposes, and which Trump has repeatedly criticized.

    Asked by reporters whether the United States plans to stay in the deal, Trump replied, "you'll be seeing very soon. We're talking about it constantly, so you'll see."

    Trump is scheduled to meet later in the week with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, where the conversation will likely focus on the same issues. In August, Trump's special envoy for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, visited the Middle East for meetings with Israeli officials and representatives from a half-dozen Arab countries.

    It's unclear what, if anything, Trump intends to do to restart the stalled negotiations. So far, he has refused to endorse the so-called two-state solution, a hallmark of American policy under Trump's predecessors, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Under a two-state solution, an independent Palestine would exist alongside an independent Israel.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...