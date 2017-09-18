    ×

    Stocks hit record highs after big defense deal; Street awaits Fed meeting

    • Shares of Orbital ATK rose about 20 percent in midmorning trade after announcing it is being bought by defense giant Northrop Grumman.
    • In a release, the two companies said Northrop would pay $9.2 billion in cash and debt.
    • Investors were also preparing themselves for the start of the Fed's meeting this week.

    U.S. stocks traded higher on Monday after a big deal in the defense sector was struck. Investors also looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve meeting.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 75 points and hit a record. Caterpillar and Boeing contributed the most to the gains.

    The S&P 500 also hit an all-time high, rising 0.3 percent, as financials and telecommunications led advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.4 percent to a record.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, hit 9.88, its lowest level since Aug. 8. It traded 0.1 percent higher at 10.18 as of 10:34 a.m. in New York.

    Shares of Orbital ATK rose about 20 percent in midmorning trade after announcing it is being bought by defense giant Northrop Grumman. In a release, the two companies said Northrop would pay $9.2 billion in cash and debt. Orbital shareholders will receive all-cash consideration of $134.50 a share, a 22 percent premium to its Friday close of $110.04.

    In a note last week, JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman said acquiring Orbital "could strengthen" Northrop, noting: "Northrop is among the leaders in military satellites (including classified) and we could see OA's capabilities helping here."

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

    The deal comes two weeks after United Technologies announced its acquisition of Rockwell Collins. On Sept. 4, United Tech said it would pay $30 billion for Rockwell.

    Overall, defense stocks have outperformed the broader U.S. stock market. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense exchange-traded fund (ITA) has risen more than 20 percent this year. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has gained about 11.7 percent.

    Investors were also preparing themselves for the start of the Fed's meeting this week. Market participants are largely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged. But Wall Street is expecting the Fed to announce the unwinding of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The Fed accrued most of its massive portfolio during the financial crisis.

    That said, investors should expect low interest rates to remain in place for longer, said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, in a note. Fed Chair Janet Yellen "faces no great urgency to raise the level of fed funds in 2017 considering inflation remains below Fed targets and given the uncertainty surrounding the economic effects of hurricanes Harvey and Irma."

    U.S. Treasury yields rose broadly on Monday. The benchmark 10-year yield traded at 2.23 percent. The short-term two-year yield, which is more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, traded at 1.397 percent.

