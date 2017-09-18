Stocks hit record highs after big defense deal; Street awaits Fed meeting

The deal comes two weeks after United Technologies announced its acquisition of Rockwell Collins. On Sept. 4, United Tech said it would pay $30 billion for Rockwell.

Overall, defense stocks have outperformed the broader U.S. stock market. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense exchange-traded fund (ITA) has risen more than 20 percent this year. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has gained about 11.7 percent.

Investors were also preparing themselves for the start of the Fed's meeting this week. Market participants are largely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged. But Wall Street is expecting the Fed to announce the unwinding of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The Fed accrued most of its massive portfolio during the financial crisis.

That said, investors should expect low interest rates to remain in place for longer, said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, in a note. Fed Chair Janet Yellen "faces no great urgency to raise the level of fed funds in 2017 considering inflation remains below Fed targets and given the uncertainty surrounding the economic effects of hurricanes Harvey and Irma."

U.S. Treasury yields rose broadly on Monday. The benchmark 10-year yield traded at 2.23 percent. The short-term two-year yield, which is more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, traded at 1.397 percent.