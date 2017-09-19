After hours buzz: BBBY, FDX, & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond tumbled nearly 12 percent in extended trading after the company reported same-store sales that fell more than expected and offered weak guidance.

FedEx's stock dropped more than 1.5 percent after hours following the company's first quarter earnings report. The report reflected the estimated negative impact Hurricane Harvey and the June 27 cyberattack affecting TNT Express. United Parcel Service shares also fell less than 1 percent after hours.

Adobe Systems' stock slipped more than 3 percent in the extended session after the software company's results topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter.

Shares of Boston Scientific rose 4.6 percent after hours. The company's shares closed 1 percent lower Tuesday after it announced positive late-breaking clinical trial data for a heart failure diagnostic.