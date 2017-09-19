Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone AR update is 'a profound day'

Apple users prompted to upgrade their iPhone operating system Tuesday may not think much of the incremental improvements of iOS 11.

But CEO Tim Cook is eagerly awaiting the release.

"This is a day to remember," Cook told ABC's "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "This is a profound day."

The iOS update includes AR, or augmented reality, capabilities, offering the technology to Apple users with an iPhone 6S or later.

"Later today hundreds of millions of customers will be able to use AR for the first time, so we're bringing it to mainstream," Cook said. "We're taking the complex and making it simple ... we want everybody be able to use AR."

The update will also include a revamped App Store, tools to combat distracted driving and higher camera quality.