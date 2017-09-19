    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: CyberArk's in purgatory — here's how long you should wait to buy

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    CyberArk Software: "Well, it missed the quarter so therefore it's in purgatory. We've got to wait two quarters to see if they can snap back."

    Marathon Oil Corporation: "No, we like Marathon [Petroleum], not Marathon Oil, because we think very strongly that the ENP companies aren't as good right now as the refiners."

    Healthcare Trust of America: "I think it's a very good company, yields 4 percent. I'm OK with it."

    Trade Desk Inc.: "I get it, I like these advertising platforms, they're very hot, but the stock is up way too much. I'm going to say don't buy."

    NXP Semiconductors: "OK, you do not want to tender. My charitable trust is holding this stock. Do not tender. We think the valuation is too low and that Qualcomm will have to pay up in order to get this and be diversified away from the cellphone business. NXPI is a hold."

