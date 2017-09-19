Fire breaks out at Valero's Port Arthur, Texas refinery

A fire broke out on Tuesday at Valero Energy's refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, one of the cities along the Gulf Coast that saw the most severe impacts from Hurricane Harvey.

The company's emergency response team is on the scene, a spokesperson for Valero told CNBC. Valero has contacted local authorities and is cooperating with relevant agencies.

The fire started shortly before noon in a heavy oil tank at Valero's 335,000 barrel per day refinery.

No injuries have been reported, and all employees have been accounted for. Nearby residents have been advised to shelter in place as a precautionary measure.

"Our primary concern is for safety of workers and community," Lillian Riojas, director of media relations and communications for Valero told CNBC.

The Port Arthur Fire Department is assisting with a fire at the Valero plant, according to a municipal alert. The department is asking residents of one section of the city to stay inside.

The Beaumont Enterprise, a local newspaper, linked to a video showing a thick black smoke plume that appeared behind a tank.

Valero shut down the refinery about three weeks ago as Harvey battered southeastern Texas. The facility remained closed for about two weeks. It was not immediately clear whether the blaze was related to the restart process or impacts from the storm.

— Reuters contributed to this report.