Now is the time to bullish about digital health, according to this investor

First, so many of the best ideas from the past 10 years were just too early. But with dependencies removed, lessons learned and chess boards realigned, it's time for the bigger second acts. Napster and MySpace and AOL paved the way for some much bigger platforms.

Secondly, the quality of some entrepreneurs starting ambitious companies in health and data is breathtaking. The advances in health research, design thinking and technology stack capabilities are helping a new class of health-technology founding teams. The talent and the tools are improving.

And then there's the data. Deep computation is transforming how we live and work, and how we make human progress in areas like space, agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and retail. This deep compute has yet to truly make its mark on how we provide health care, and one or two large organizations dressing up buzzwords as marketing doesn't count.

Make no mistake, the advances in computational power and data science are rapidly arriving in health provision. In the next ten years, we are going to create massively-valuable companies using deep compute to improve and QA decision-making, better enable empathetic health providers, and impact systems of care to create more personalized experiences for patients at every stage of their journey.

In fact, at some point it will no longer be called "digital health" because all aspects of health care provision will be built upon and infused with data and intelligence, from the optimized patient to a "learning" system of care.