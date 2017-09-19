There's just one thing to say about the new GOP Obamacare-replacement bill introduced by Senators Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy: That's more like it!
Finally, we have a bill that isn't beholden to protecting the health-insurance companies, allows the states to focus resources where they're really needed, and allow for more choices.
And this one might actually pass.
Gee, it's amazing how much good the Senate can do once Mitch McConnell is forced to step a little bit away from the process.
The first and most obvious sign of McConnell's reduced input in the Graham-Cassidy bill is the fact that it eliminates the counterproductive and corrupt direct subsidies to private health insurers supposedly meant to keep premium costs down. (Premium costs of course went up under Obamacare anyway.) But when McConnell was taking the lead crafting his Obamacare-replacement bill earlier this year, he reportedly did most of the work in close consultation with those same insurance companies and their lobbyists and hardly consulted his fellow Republicans in the Senate. That was not only ethically questionable, it played a major role in dooming that bill to failure from the start. McConnell is still backing this new effort, but his influence over its details is much, much lighter.
If Graham-Cassidy becomes law, those direct federal subsidies to the insurers will go away and it will be up to the individual states if they want to use some portion of federal block grants to pay health insurance companies some of what they're demanding to stay in their own health insurance business. In short, this would be a satisfying start to pulling the plug on an egregious example of crony capitalism.
But it gets better. Graham-Cassidy also challenges the big insurance lobbying powers by allowing states to eliminate the costly "essential benefit" requirements that made it much harder for smaller insurers to compete under Obamacare. Younger and healthier Americans who have been perfect customers for lower cost "major medical" plans haven't been able to buy them since the ACA went into effect. And not enough of them signed up for approved Obamacare plans to keep many local exchanges afloat.