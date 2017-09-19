Apple just released a major software update for your iPhone and iPad — here's how to install it

Apple just released iOS 11, the next major software update for your iPhone and iPad.
iOS 11 is a pretty big update, particularly on the iPad where it improves multitasking by allowing you to run even more apps side-by-side and adds drag-and-drop functionality. On the iPhone, you'll find new controls, an entirely revamped App Store and more.
Installing iOS 11 is easy. Here's how.
iOS 11 will begin downloading and will automatically install. All of your apps and settings should remain in place, but it's always a good idea to make sure you have a recent iCloud backup in place just in case.
Still not sure if you want to update? Check out these 5 useful features you'll get if you do: