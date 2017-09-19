Images of devastation from the Mexico City earthquake

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude shook central Mexico Tuesday, causing panic and widespread damage to buildings across the country's capital, Mexico City.

Earlier in the day, the city had conducted earthquake drills to mark the 32nd anniversary of another devastating quake.

This is the second major earthquake to strike Mexico in the past two weeks. An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast near the Oaxaca and Chiapas states on Sept. 8, killing at least 90 people.

Residents and emergency workers continue to dig through the rubble looking for victims. Authorities have said dozens have died and expect the death toll to rise. Following are some of the devastating scenes from this rattled city.

— Images from Getty Images, Reuters and AP