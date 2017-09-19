    Images of devastation from the Mexico City earthquake

    Natural Disasters

    People look for possible victims after walls of a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017.
    Ronaldo Schemidt | AFP | Getty Images

    A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude shook central Mexico Tuesday, causing panic and widespread damage to buildings across the country's capital, Mexico City.

    Earlier in the day, the city had conducted earthquake drills to mark the 32nd anniversary of another devastating quake.

    This is the second major earthquake to strike Mexico in the past two weeks. An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast near the Oaxaca and Chiapas states on Sept. 8, killing at least 90 people.

    Residents and emergency workers continue to dig through the rubble looking for victims. Authorities have said dozens have died and expect the death toll to rise. Following are some of the devastating scenes from this rattled city.

    — Images from Getty Images, Reuters and AP

    • The wreckage of a house destroyed by the earthquake 

      Wreckage of a building knocked down by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that jolted central Mexico damaging buildings, knocking out power and causing panic throughout the capital.
      Hector Vivas | Getty Images

    • A car crushed by falling debris

      A man stands next to a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017.
      Alfredo Estralla | AFP | Getty Images

    • People assist an injured woman  

      People are seen injured after an earthquake hit in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017.
      Carlos Jasso | Reuters

    • Workers evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue

      People evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017.
      Rebecca Blackwell | AP

    • People remove debris of a building that collapsed

      People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017.
      Alfredo Estralla | AFP | Getty Images

    •  A rescuer looks for possible victims

      A rescuer looks for possible victims after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017.
      Ronaldo Schemidt | AFP | Getty Images

    • A man is pulled out of the rubble alive

      A man is pulled out of the rubble alive following a quake in Mexico City.
      Ronaldo Schemidt | AFP | Getty Images

    • Residents remove debris from a damaged building and search for victims 

      People remove debris of a damaged building after a real quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017 while an earthquake drill was being held in the capital.
      Alfredo Estralla | AFP | Getty Images

    • A view of widespread damage to a building facade

      Picture of the damages caused on a building by a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017.
      Yuri Cortez | AFP | Getty Images

    • People react as the quake rattles Mexico City

      People react as a real quake rattles Mexico City on September 19, 2017 as an earthquake drill was being held in the capital.
      Ronaldo Schemidt | AFP | Getty Images

